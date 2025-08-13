Left Menu

ISRL Partners with GUTS Racing USA for Enhanced Performance

The Indian Supercross Racing League has announced a partnership with GUTS Racing USA, enhancing rider performance with premium seat technology. This collaboration marks a stride towards popularizing motorcross in India, aligning with global standards. The initiative pledges to unfold new opportunities for riders and engage younger audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:50 IST
ISRL Partners with GUTS Racing USA for Enhanced Performance
Representative Image (Photo: ISRL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has unveiled a landmark international partnership with GUTS Racing USA, a prestigious name in global motocross, serving as the official performance seat partner for its second season. Founded in Hangtown, Northern California—a region steeped in motocross tradition—GUTS Racing has established itself as a leader in high-performance innovation in off-road racing over the last 30 years.

Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder of ISRL, remarked enthusiastically, "Global performance brands are increasingly engaging with us, and GUTS Racing's entry underscores this promising trend. Their confidence in India's Supercross potential aligns with our mission to develop an elite racing platform nationwide. This partnership not only promises advanced technology for rider performance but also heralds a lasting strategic collaboration." The ISRL-GUTS Racing partnership highlights a commitment to pursuing associations with brands that reflect a shared devotion to sport, innovation, and excellence.

Andy Gregg, Owner of GUTS Racing, expressed excitement: "Supporting ISRL with our technology to bolster rider performance is exhilarating. As a former racer, I appreciate the critical role seat performance plays in a rider's success. Partnering with ISRL connects us to an emerging motorsport scene in India, a vital component of our global outreach." Blake Wharton, a former AMA Supercross athlete, highlighted, "ISRL is pushing boundaries, creating growth opportunities for riders and brands. India's potential in Supercross is immense, and I am dedicated to fostering its expansion."

As part of this strategic alliance aimed at enhancing rider performance and safety, ISRL teams will benefit from GUTS Racing's factory series seat covers. These top-tier covers, designed for improved rider control and stability, are crucial on ISRL's challenging Supercross circuits. The league's ambitious season further cements its pledge to uphold international standards, boost athlete performance, and foster grassroots racing in India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025