ISRL Partners with GUTS Racing USA for Enhanced Performance

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has unveiled a landmark international partnership with GUTS Racing USA, a prestigious name in global motocross, serving as the official performance seat partner for its second season. Founded in Hangtown, Northern California—a region steeped in motocross tradition—GUTS Racing has established itself as a leader in high-performance innovation in off-road racing over the last 30 years.

Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder of ISRL, remarked enthusiastically, "Global performance brands are increasingly engaging with us, and GUTS Racing's entry underscores this promising trend. Their confidence in India's Supercross potential aligns with our mission to develop an elite racing platform nationwide. This partnership not only promises advanced technology for rider performance but also heralds a lasting strategic collaboration." The ISRL-GUTS Racing partnership highlights a commitment to pursuing associations with brands that reflect a shared devotion to sport, innovation, and excellence.

Andy Gregg, Owner of GUTS Racing, expressed excitement: "Supporting ISRL with our technology to bolster rider performance is exhilarating. As a former racer, I appreciate the critical role seat performance plays in a rider's success. Partnering with ISRL connects us to an emerging motorsport scene in India, a vital component of our global outreach." Blake Wharton, a former AMA Supercross athlete, highlighted, "ISRL is pushing boundaries, creating growth opportunities for riders and brands. India's potential in Supercross is immense, and I am dedicated to fostering its expansion."

As part of this strategic alliance aimed at enhancing rider performance and safety, ISRL teams will benefit from GUTS Racing's factory series seat covers. These top-tier covers, designed for improved rider control and stability, are crucial on ISRL's challenging Supercross circuits. The league's ambitious season further cements its pledge to uphold international standards, boost athlete performance, and foster grassroots racing in India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)