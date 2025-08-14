Left Menu

Jack Robinson and Molly Picklum Shine at Tahiti Pro, Advance to World Finals

Australia's Jack Robinson and Molly Picklum triumphed at the Lexus Tahiti Pro, excelling in backhand tube-riding and securing spots in the World Surf League's championship finals in Fiji. The event was the season's thrilling conclusion at Teahupo'o, with both competitors delivering high scores and memorable performances against their opponents.

Updated: 14-08-2025 08:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's Jack Robinson and Molly Picklum delivered stellar performances to win the Lexus Tahiti Pro, securing their spots in the championship finals in Fiji. The competition took place at the Paris 2024 Olympic site of Teahupo'o, offering high drama and expertly groomed waves.

In the final, Robinson conquered California's Griffin Colapinto with a near-perfect score and impressive wave-riding skills. Meanwhile, Picklum dominated against Caitlin Simmers, showcasing her mastery with a series of high-scoring rides.

Both athletes are set to compete in the World Surf League's one-day, winner-takes-all Finals in Fiji, alongside other top surfers like Yago Dora and Italo Ferreira. The anticipation builds as these elite competitors prepare for another formidable wave challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

