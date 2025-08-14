Concussion Sidelines Mitchell Owen in White-Ball Series Against South Africa
Australia's Mitchell Owen has been ruled out of the white-ball series against South Africa following a concussion. After being struck by Kagiso Rabada, Owen developed symptoms despite an initial assessment clearing him. Spin-bowler Cooper Connolly replaces him for the series continuation in Cairns.
Australia's all-rounder Mitchell Owen has been sidelined from the remaining white-ball series against South Africa due to a concussion. The injury occurred when Owen was hit on the helmet by fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
Cricket Australia announced on Thursday that Owen passed an initial sideline assessment despite the 53-run loss in the second T20I in Darwin. However, he later reported concussion symptoms requiring a 12-day rest period. As a result, Owen will miss both the series finale in Cairns and a potential ODI debut.
Cooper Connolly steps in as Owen's replacement, while Matt Short and Lance Morris will also miss upcoming matches due to injuries. Aaron Hardie and Matthew Kuhnemann are drafted in as replacements. The T20I series stands tied at 1-1, with Australia clinching the opening match in Darwin by 17 runs.
