Maxwell's Spin Magic: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is honing his spin-bowling skills for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Indian subcontinent. Despite limited opportunities in recent matches, he believes his expertise in powerplay overs will be crucial on spinner-friendly pitches, enhancing Australia's chances of reclaiming the trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairns | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:11 IST
Glenn Maxwell
  • Country:
  • Australia

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is concentrating on refining his spin-bowling capabilities to excel in powerplay overs in the Indian subcontinent. Despite minimal appearances in these roles recently, Maxwell is optimistic about his potential impact on the spinner-friendly pitches.

The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, could see a fully-fit Maxwell as a valuable asset in Australia's campaign to reclaim the title they last held in 2021. His IPL experience positions him as a formidable player, capable of swinging matches with both bat and ball.

Maxwell acknowledges the advantage of the new ball on subcontinent wickets, suggesting it's a thought for Australia's strategy. His recent performance against South Africa, including key wickets in powerplay overs, underlines his potential contribution to the team's World Cup ambitions.

