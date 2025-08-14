Left Menu

A Legacy Beyond the Field: Remembering Dr. Vece Paes

Dr. Vece Paes, an influential figure in Indian sports, excelled in both hockey and sports medicine, impacting athletes across disciplines. His exemplary career included an Olympic bronze medal and roles in various sports organizations. Paes, the father of Leander Paes, passed away at 80, leaving a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:44 IST
A Legacy Beyond the Field: Remembering Dr. Vece Paes
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Vece Paes, a legendary figure in Indian sports, passed away in Kolkata at the age of 80. Known for his dual excellence in hockey and sports medicine, Paes' contributions transcended disciplines, helping hundreds of athletes.

An Olympic bronze medalist in Munich 1972, Paes' legacy is marked by his dedication to sports medicine, benefiting sports like cricket, tennis, and football. He played pivotal roles in sports organizations, including the Indian Rugby Union and BCCI's anti-doping program.

The father of renowned tennis player Leander Paes, he supported his son's career as manager and doctor. His colleagues and athletes remember him fondly as a humble, knowledgeable, and warm presence in the sports community.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025