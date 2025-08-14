A Legacy Beyond the Field: Remembering Dr. Vece Paes

Dr. Vece Paes, a legendary figure in Indian sports, passed away in Kolkata at the age of 80. Known for his dual excellence in hockey and sports medicine, Paes' contributions transcended disciplines, helping hundreds of athletes.

An Olympic bronze medalist in Munich 1972, Paes' legacy is marked by his dedication to sports medicine, benefiting sports like cricket, tennis, and football. He played pivotal roles in sports organizations, including the Indian Rugby Union and BCCI's anti-doping program.

The father of renowned tennis player Leander Paes, he supported his son's career as manager and doctor. His colleagues and athletes remember him fondly as a humble, knowledgeable, and warm presence in the sports community.