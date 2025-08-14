Left Menu

Tottenham Condemns Racial Abuse of Forward Mathys Tel

Following a UEFA Super Cup defeat to PSG, Tottenham Hotspur condemned the racial abuse directed at Mathys Tel. Tel, a Black forward, missed a crucial penalty during the shootout. The club promises to collaborate with authorities and social media platforms to take action against the abusers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:46 IST
Tottenham Condemns Racial Abuse of Forward Mathys Tel
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur has condemned the ''cowards'' who racially abused their French forward, Mathys Tel, after the team's penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

The 20-year-old Tel, who joined Tottenham permanently from Bayern Munich, missed a critical penalty which contributed to the team's 4-3 defeat. Spurs expressed disgust over the racial abuse he faced online, branding the abusers as nothing but cowards hiding behind anonymity.

Tottenham has vowed to work with authorities and social media platforms to identify and take action against those responsible. Their message to Tel: ''We stand with you, Mathys.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025