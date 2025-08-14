Tottenham Condemns Racial Abuse of Forward Mathys Tel
Following a UEFA Super Cup defeat to PSG, Tottenham Hotspur condemned the racial abuse directed at Mathys Tel. Tel, a Black forward, missed a crucial penalty during the shootout. The club promises to collaborate with authorities and social media platforms to take action against the abusers.
Tottenham Hotspur has condemned the ''cowards'' who racially abused their French forward, Mathys Tel, after the team's penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.
The 20-year-old Tel, who joined Tottenham permanently from Bayern Munich, missed a critical penalty which contributed to the team's 4-3 defeat. Spurs expressed disgust over the racial abuse he faced online, branding the abusers as nothing but cowards hiding behind anonymity.
Tottenham has vowed to work with authorities and social media platforms to identify and take action against those responsible. Their message to Tel: ''We stand with you, Mathys.''
