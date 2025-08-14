Tottenham Condemns Racial Abuse of Forward Mathys Tel

Tottenham Hotspur has condemned the ''cowards'' who racially abused their French forward, Mathys Tel, after the team's penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

The 20-year-old Tel, who joined Tottenham permanently from Bayern Munich, missed a critical penalty which contributed to the team's 4-3 defeat. Spurs expressed disgust over the racial abuse he faced online, branding the abusers as nothing but cowards hiding behind anonymity.

Tottenham has vowed to work with authorities and social media platforms to identify and take action against those responsible. Their message to Tel: ''We stand with you, Mathys.''

(With inputs from agencies.)