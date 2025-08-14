Bengaluru May Lose Women's World Cup Matches After Stadium Safety Concerns

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, previously slated to host several ICC Women's World Cup matches, is under review for safety following a fatal stampede. According to sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a change in venue is probable, with the final decision expected by this weekend.

Bengaluru's venue status became uncertain after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failed to obtain police clearance by the August 10 deadline imposed by the BCCI, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is considered a potential replacement, though it faces scheduling conflicts with the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), which may be relocated if World Cup matches are assigned there.

The urgency stems from ICC regulations requiring host venues to be finalized at least a month before the tournament, which begins on September 30. As the KSCA grapples with reduced spectator capacity proposals and existing zero-clearance, the BCCI and ICC are pressed to resolve these issues promptly to maintain the integrity of the tournament's timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)