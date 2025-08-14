Left Menu

Betting on Courage: 1xBet's Initiative for Para-Athletes

1xBet has launched 'I Bet On Myself,' a charitable initiative running from August to November 2025, to support para-athletes. Collaborating with the Wheelchair Cricket India Association Foundation, it aims to empower individuals who choose to believe in themselves. Each shared story donates ₹100 to the foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:19 IST
Betting on Courage: 1xBet's Initiative for Para-Athletes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

1xBet, a leading international bookmaker, has launched a new charitable campaign named 'I Bet On Myself,' aimed at supporting para-athletes. The initiative, running from August to November 2025, seeks to inspire personal courage and resolve, encouraging individuals to make the brave choice to bet on themselves.

In collaboration with the Wheelchair Cricket India Association Foundation, 1xBet will donate ₹100 for each personal story shared, using the hashtag #1xBetOnMyself, to empower athletes with disabilities. The campaign also sees the involvement of Indian actress Urvashi Rautela and other influencers who are advocating for the cause on social media.

The initiative has already purchased 20 sports wheelchairs to aid the athletes, who often face challenges attending several tournaments each year due to high equipment costs. With major partnerships, including FC Barcelona and Serie A, 1xBet continues to support global sports initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025