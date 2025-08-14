Betting on Courage: 1xBet's Initiative for Para-Athletes

1xBet, a leading international bookmaker, has launched a new charitable campaign named 'I Bet On Myself,' aimed at supporting para-athletes. The initiative, running from August to November 2025, seeks to inspire personal courage and resolve, encouraging individuals to make the brave choice to bet on themselves.

In collaboration with the Wheelchair Cricket India Association Foundation, 1xBet will donate ₹100 for each personal story shared, using the hashtag #1xBetOnMyself, to empower athletes with disabilities. The campaign also sees the involvement of Indian actress Urvashi Rautela and other influencers who are advocating for the cause on social media.

The initiative has already purchased 20 sports wheelchairs to aid the athletes, who often face challenges attending several tournaments each year due to high equipment costs. With major partnerships, including FC Barcelona and Serie A, 1xBet continues to support global sports initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)