Shaw and Gaikwad Set to Shine in Buchi Babu Invitational

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw have been selected for Maharashtra's squad for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Chennai. Shaw, making a fresh start with Maharashtra, and Gaikwad, recently part of India's warm-up matches, aim to leave a lasting impression before joining the West Zone squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, renowned India batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw have been named in Maharashtra's squad for the upcoming All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, scheduled in Chennai from August 18 to September 9. The selection marks a pivotal point in both players' careers.

Ankit Bawane will lead the 17-member Maharashtra team. For Shaw, this competition represents a fresh beginning after a challenging spell with Mumbai, where fitness and discipline issues led to his exclusion. His inclusion in Maharashtra's squad is seen as a chance for redemption and resurgence.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad, who was part of India's preparatory matches ahead of the national team's Test series in England, will be participating with Maharashtra before departing for Bengaluru. There, he will join the West Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy, which enters the semi-final stage starting September 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

