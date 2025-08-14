Real Madrid Bolsters Attack with Rising Star Franco Mastantuono
Real Madrid has signed Argentine forward Franco Mastantuono from River Plate to a six-year contract. The teenager, celebrated for his birthday, pledges to honor the club's legacy. Amid significant changes and a disappointing last season, Madrid strengthens its squad under new coach Xabi Alonso.
In a strategic move to enhance their offense, Real Madrid has officially signed 18-year-old Argentine forward Franco Mastantuono. The former River Plate player finalized a six-year contract alongside Madrid's president, Florentino Pérez, on his birthday.
Mastantuono, filled with enthusiasm, committed to upholding the club's storied reputation. This ambitious acquisition is part of Real Madrid's efforts to recover from a lackluster previous season, during which they lost key titles to rivals like Barcelona.
Amid these changes, the club enters its new season under the guidance of coach Xabi Alonso. With significant new recruits, including Spain's Dean Huijsen and England's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Madrid sets out to reclaim its standing starting with a La Liga match against Osasuna.
