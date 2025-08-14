Left Menu

FC Goa Secures Spot in AFC Champions League Two Group Stages

FC Goa triumphed over Oman's Al-Seeb Club, securing a spot in the AFC Champions League Two group stages alongside fellow Indian club Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Both teams aim to make history in the prestigious competition, with the group stage draw set for August 15 in Kuala Lumpur.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa players (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
FC Goa has successfully secured its place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League Two after a remarkable 2-1 victory over the Omani team, Al-Seeb Club, in the preliminary stage held at Fatorda, according to the official Indian Super League website.

Joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who qualified directly thanks to their previous League Shield triumph, FC Goa marks India's second representation in this esteemed competition. Mohun Bagan, noted for their past AFC Cup accomplishments, will feature in the Western Region draw alongside FC Goa.

The draw, set in Kuala Lumpur on August 15, will see the Indian clubs divided into pots, ensuring they cannot be placed in the same group. Football enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome as FC Goa and Mohun Bagan seek to establish further reputations on Asia's grand stage.

