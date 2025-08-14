FC Goa Secures Spot in AFC Champions League Two Group Stages

FC Goa has successfully secured its place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League Two after a remarkable 2-1 victory over the Omani team, Al-Seeb Club, in the preliminary stage held at Fatorda, according to the official Indian Super League website.

Joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who qualified directly thanks to their previous League Shield triumph, FC Goa marks India's second representation in this esteemed competition. Mohun Bagan, noted for their past AFC Cup accomplishments, will feature in the Western Region draw alongside FC Goa.

The draw, set in Kuala Lumpur on August 15, will see the Indian clubs divided into pots, ensuring they cannot be placed in the same group. Football enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome as FC Goa and Mohun Bagan seek to establish further reputations on Asia's grand stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)