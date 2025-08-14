Indian Super League's Future Hangs in Balance Amid Legal Battle
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) faces a legal challenge regarding the Indian Super League (ISL) as the Supreme Court deliberates on a draft AIFF constitution. Meanwhile, clubs have halted player salaries due to an unresolved Master Rights Agreement, adding uncertainty to the league's future.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) might soon raise the contentious issue concerning the Indian Super League (ISL) with the Supreme Court. The high court is currently reviewing a proposed AIFF constitution, with a hearing slated for Monday.
As the resolution of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and AIFF remains pending, many players face instability. In response, clubs have ceased paying players and support staff.
Legal advisors for the game's leading organizations and ISL clubs have been urged by the AIFF to engage in discussions regarding the league's uncertain future. Clubs have threatened separate legal actions if the AIFF fails to act promptly.
