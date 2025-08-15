Premier League Cracks Down on Penalty Area Offenses

In a groundbreaking effort to maintain fairness, Premier League referees are expected to award more penalties this season in response to holding offenses within the penalty box. This move signifies a tougher stance on players who engage in such infractions, aiming to uphold the integrity of the game.

Howard Webb, Chief Operating Officer of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), highlighted feedback from a Premier League survey revealing numerous unpunished holding infringements. Speaking to reporters, Webb stated that while there would be an uptick in penalties given, it would not be overwhelmingly drastic.

Webb explained that VAR would step in for explicit non-footballing actions, especially those involving player dragging. This renewed focus is set to accompany the Premier League season commencing with Liverpool facing Bournemouth this Friday.

