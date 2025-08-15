Left Menu

Premier League Cracks Down on Penalty Area Offenses

The Premier League will witness stricter penalty awards this season as referees respond firmly to holding offenses in the penalty area. Howard Webb of PGMOL emphasized a more enduring approach, with VAR playing a decisive role in clear non-football actions. The initiative aims for sustained credibility throughout the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 03:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking effort to maintain fairness, Premier League referees are expected to award more penalties this season in response to holding offenses within the penalty box. This move signifies a tougher stance on players who engage in such infractions, aiming to uphold the integrity of the game.

Howard Webb, Chief Operating Officer of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), highlighted feedback from a Premier League survey revealing numerous unpunished holding infringements. Speaking to reporters, Webb stated that while there would be an uptick in penalties given, it would not be overwhelmingly drastic.

Webb explained that VAR would step in for explicit non-footballing actions, especially those involving player dragging. This renewed focus is set to accompany the Premier League season commencing with Liverpool facing Bournemouth this Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

