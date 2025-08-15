Left Menu

Sinner's Streak and Gauff's Glory in Cincinnati Open

Defending champion Jannik Sinner dominated Felix Auger-Aliassime to secure a semi-final spot at the Cincinnati Open, extending his hardcourt winning streak to 25 matches. Meanwhile, in the women's draw, Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals, playing aggressively to defeat Lucia Bronzetti.

Updated: 15-08-2025 03:32 IST
In a stunning performance, defending champion Jannik Sinner overpowered Felix Auger-Aliassime with a decisive 6-0 6-2 victory on Thursday, propelling him into the Cincinnati Open semi-finals. Sinner's relentless form sees him extend his hardcourt winning streak to an impressive 25 matches. The world number one capitalized on his opponent's 29 unforced errors, claiming his first victory against the Canadian in a swift 71 minutes.

"Today I felt great on court," Sinner commented after his win. "Tomorrow provides a good chance to rest and prepare for the semis." Sinner joins the ranks of tennis legends like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, becoming only the fifth player this century to achieve such a streak on hardcourt surfaces. Awaiting him in the semifinals will be either Danish seventh seed Holger Rune or French qualifier Terence Atmane.

On the women's side, second seed Coco Gauff continued her strong run, defeating Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-2 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals. "For the most part, I played aggressively," Gauff shared. "The balls were light and challenging, but I managed to maintain control." Gauff will next face Italy's Jasmine Paolini, who defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-2 in a repeat of the 2024 Wimbledon final.

