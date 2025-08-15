Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BCCI's Decision Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, criticized the BCCI for prioritizing financial gains over national security concerns. His comments follow India's decision to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup despite recent terror attacks allegedly sponsored by Pakistan. The controversy underscores ongoing India-Pakistan tensions and the dilemma of sports diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:26 IST
Babar Azam (L) and Rohit Sharma (R) (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has launched a sharp critique against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), accusing the board of prioritizing financial incentives over national interests. Thackeray's remarks come amid controversy following India's scheduled match against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, a fixture stirring public outrage due to a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir attributed to Pakistan-backed militants.

In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure beyond the Line of Control, further straining Indo-Pak relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, assured that any aggression would be met with a strong response. Thackeray invoked Modi's statement on national sovereignty, calling for the BCCI to take a stand against playing Pakistan, aligning with national sentiment.

Despite India's role as the formal host for the Asia Cup, the tournament's matchmaking agreements permit neutral venues for Indo-Pak clashes. India is set to play Pakistan on September 14, potentially facing their rivals multiple times in the competition. Past diplomatic stand-offs have seen similar matches canceled, underlining the sensitive intersection of sports and international relations.

