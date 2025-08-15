Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Ujjain Temple Before Asia Cup Challenge

Indian cricket's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was recently spotted at the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, where he participated in the Bhasma Aarti. Gambhir's visit followed Team India's intense 2-2 series draw against England, marking a crucial moment as the team navigates through a phase of significant transition.

During a conversation with ANI post-aarti, Gambhir expressed his hopes, stating, "I have come here for the third time and my family has also come today... May the Lord's blessings stay on the entire country." With the Asia Cup T20 scheduled to commence on September 9, India is gearing up for its campaign starting September 10 against the UAE, followed by a much-anticipated match against Pakistan on September 14.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India faces the task of selecting a formidable T20I squad, focusing on defending their ICC T20 World Cup title next year. Under Gambhir's guidance, India has excellent T20Is performance statistics, securing victories in 12 of 15 matches, signaling optimism for the upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)