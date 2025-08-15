S8UL Esports Triumphs in Legends Ascend South Asia, Eyes LCP Wild Card Playoffs

Left Menu

S8UL Esports clinched victory at Legends Ascend South Asia, earning a spot in the LCP Wild Card Playoffs. The tournament featured 95 teams from six countries with action spread over four months. S8UL's triumph cements the platform's role in paving competitive pathways for South Asian esports talent.

15-08-2025
S8UL Esports after becoming champions of Legends Ascend South Asia 2025 (Image: S8UL). Image Credit: ANI
Riot Games concluded its first-ever Legends Ascend South Asia tournament, with S8UL Esports emerging as the champion after four months of high-stakes clashes. This victory secures their participation in the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Wild Card Playoffs, slated for August 28-31. Here, S8UL will compete against elite teams from the region for a coveted spot in the 2026 LCP season.

Legends Ascend South Asia was announced in April 2025 as a major initiative by Riot Games to offer South Asian talent a viable competitive platform. Gathering 95 teams from countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan, the tournament featured a prize pool of Rs 10,00,000. It kicked off with open qualifiers in April and May, yielding nine standout teams for the subsequent stages. S8UL Esports demonstrated skillful play through the round-robin stage and double-elimination playoffs to emerge as the champions.

Broadcast over 29 days, the tournament attracted over 1.3 lakh YouTube views through the FragNation channel and saw 12 regional watch parties adding another 1.25 lakh views. Capturing the tournament's essence, Riot Games' India & South Asia Country Manager Arun Rajappa stated, "Legends Ascend was about empowering the South Asian League esports landscape." Fans can revisit the action on the FragNation YouTube channel and follow forthcoming updates from Riot Games India & South Asia.

