Struggles and Triumphs at the BMW Championship

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia faced challenges at the BMW Championship, sitting tied-46th after a 5-over 75 round. In contrast, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre leads after an 8-under 62. The event is crucial for players in the FedEx Cup standings, competing for a USD 20 million purse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Owingsmills | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:20 IST
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia faced a challenging day at the BMW Championship, finishing tied for 46th with a 5-over 75 among 49 starters. Despite a rocky performance, Bhatia remains hopeful of advancing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre demonstrated remarkable form at the Caves Valley Golf Club, carding an impressive 8-under 62 to secure a three-shot lead after the first round. His performance was highlighted by a spectacular six consecutive birdies on the back nine.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made a late surge with three birdies following a weather delay, positioning himself third on the leaderboard. The BMW Championship is a critical competition for top golfers, vying for a lucrative USD 20 million purse and a spot in the season's finale.

