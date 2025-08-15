Mohun Bagan and FC Goa Ready for AFC Champions League Two Challenge
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, India's top football clubs, gear up for tough matches in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group stage. Following the Kuala Lumpur draw, Mohun Bagan faces formidable opposition in Group C, while FC Goa enters Group D poised to challenge regional champions.
The stage is set for India's football representatives, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, as they brace for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. The groups were drawn at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on August 15, 2025, with Mohun Bagan placed in Group C and FC Goa in Group D.
Having claimed the Indian Super League 2024-25 Shield, Mohun Bagan will play against Sepahan SC, runners-up in Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League, Jordanian champions Al Hussein SC, and Ahal FC, runners-up from Turkmenistan's Yokary Liga. This marks Mohun Bagan's eighth stake in the revamped second-tier competition.
On the other side, FC Goa, fresh off a victory in the Kalinga Super Cup, will challenge Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia, Iraq's Al Zawra'a SC, and Tajik champions FC Istiklol in a bid to progress from Group D. Both teams will navigate a demanding schedule from September to December, aiming for a top-two finish to reach the knockout stages. The tournament culminates in May 2026.
