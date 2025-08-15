Cricket vs Patriotism: Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BCCI for Asia Cup Matches Amid Political Tensions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BCCI, condemning the decision to hold cricket matches between India and Pakistan despite ongoing political tensions. Thackeray criticized the governing body for valuing financial gain over national security concerns and the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Speaking with a sense of urgency, Thackeray stressed that the BCCI's actions undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm statements against terrorism, including those made from the Red Fort on Independence Day. He argued that India's strong message against Pakistan's involvement in attacks is being overshadowed by cricket diplomacy.

The Asia Cup, scheduled in the UAE, will witness two high-profile matches between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi's unequivocal warning from the Red Fort underscored the nation's resolve to retaliate against terrorism, thus deepening the controversy surrounding the event.