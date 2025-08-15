Left Menu

Cricket vs Patriotism: Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BCCI for Asia Cup Matches Amid Political Tensions

In a sharp critique, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the BCCI for prioritizing cricket matches between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup over national security concerns. He questioned the BCCI's motives amidst strained political ties with Islamabad and PM Modi's strong stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:42 IST
Cricket vs Patriotism: Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BCCI for Asia Cup Matches Amid Political Tensions
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BCCI, condemning the decision to hold cricket matches between India and Pakistan despite ongoing political tensions. Thackeray criticized the governing body for valuing financial gain over national security concerns and the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Speaking with a sense of urgency, Thackeray stressed that the BCCI's actions undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm statements against terrorism, including those made from the Red Fort on Independence Day. He argued that India's strong message against Pakistan's involvement in attacks is being overshadowed by cricket diplomacy.

The Asia Cup, scheduled in the UAE, will witness two high-profile matches between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi's unequivocal warning from the Red Fort underscored the nation's resolve to retaliate against terrorism, thus deepening the controversy surrounding the event.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025