Unpaid Promises: The Struggles of Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track failed to compensate athletes after canceling its final Los Angeles meet due to funding issues. CEO Michael Johnson acknowledged the struggle despite promises of hefty pay for athletes. The startup plans to continue with a 2026 season after resolving payment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:47 IST
Grand Slam Track is currently embroiled in financial struggles, struggling to compensate athletes following the cancellation of its final meet of the year in Los Angeles. The organization's CEO, Michael Johnson, cited a lack of received funding as the primary cause of the issue.

Originally designed to attract top talent with the promise of substantial pay in its debut year, the track circuit was compelled to cancel its fourth and final meet and shorten a previous event in Philadelphia from three days to two. Front Office Sports reported that the startup owed approximately $13 million to participating athletes.

Despite these setbacks, Johnson, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, affirmed that Grand Slam Track would continue operations, planning to resume with a 2026 season after prioritizing athlete compensation.

Can Financial Literacy Break Poverty? Lessons from Roma Communities Across Eastern Europe

Global Gender Distortions Index Shows How Inequality in Work Hurts Productivity Worldwide

Pandemic Lessons: TPO Funding Lifted Trade, While E-Commerce Programs Lagged Behind

Carbon Offsetting Beats Flight Cuts in US–China Route’s Post-COVID Emissions Test

