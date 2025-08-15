Unpaid Promises: The Struggles of Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track is currently embroiled in financial struggles, struggling to compensate athletes following the cancellation of its final meet of the year in Los Angeles. The organization's CEO, Michael Johnson, cited a lack of received funding as the primary cause of the issue.

Originally designed to attract top talent with the promise of substantial pay in its debut year, the track circuit was compelled to cancel its fourth and final meet and shorten a previous event in Philadelphia from three days to two. Front Office Sports reported that the startup owed approximately $13 million to participating athletes.

Despite these setbacks, Johnson, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, affirmed that Grand Slam Track would continue operations, planning to resume with a 2026 season after prioritizing athlete compensation.

