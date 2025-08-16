Bayer Leverkusen Triumphs in Stormy German Cup Opener
Bayer Leverkusen defeated SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach 4-0 in the German Cup. The match, marked by adverse weather, saw Leverkusen capitalize on their favorites tag despite a brief delay due to a hailstorm. Erik ten Haag's debut was successful with goals from Schick, Arthur, Kofane, and Grimaldo.
Bayer Leverkusen kicked off their German Cup campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach on a stormy Friday night. The match momentarily halted due to a first-half hailstorm but resumed with the visitors taking control.
Leverkusen, coached by Erik ten Haag in his competitive debut, proved their resilience and readiness. Patrik Schick started the scoring spree in the 32nd minute, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach's hopes diminished further with the sending off of Volklann Celiktas after a second yellow card. Leverkusen pressed on, with goals from Arthur and Christian Kofane, before Alejandro Grimaldo's late penalty sealed the victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
