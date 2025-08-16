Tamil Thalaivas Aim for Redemption With New Coaching Duo

After two lackluster Pro Kabaddi League campaigns, Tamil Thalaivas are embarking on a fresh chapter, aiming for their first league title in Season 12 starting August 29. Since their debut in 2017, the Thalaivas have only made the Playoffs once, a mere spot in Season 9 back in 2022.

In the wake of their disappointing Season 11, the Chennai-based team released head coach Udayakumar and strategy coach Dharmaraj Cheralathan. Now, they've ushered in Sanjeev Baliyan, a two-time PKL title-winning coach, as the new head coach. Suresh Kumar has been appointed assistant coach, marking a return to a traditional coaching setup.

Despite missing the PKL Playoffs last season, the Thalaivas have held onto most of their key players and acquired five more in the Season 12 Player Auction for Rs 4.973 crore. With Sanjeev Baliyan at the helm, the team is hopeful for a breakthrough, including a comeback from veteran all-rounder Pawan Sehrawat, following past injury woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)