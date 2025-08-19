Left Menu

Michael Woods: From Sub-Four-Minute Mile to Cycling Glory

Michael 'Rusty' Woods, a notable Canadian cyclist and former runner, announces his retirement from professional cycling. Known for a unique blend of achievements in both athletics and cycling, Woods ends his cycling career with notable victories while reflecting on the personal sacrifices made during his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:16 IST
Canadian cyclist Michael 'Rusty' Woods has announced his retirement from professional road cycling, ending a remarkable career distinguished by a unique blend of achievements in both running and cycling. Woods, a former stage winner at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana, will retire at the end of this season.

During his cycling journey, Woods became the first athlete to run a sub-four-minute mile and complete the Tour de France. Currently competing for Israel Start-Up Nation, the 38-year-old reflects on the toll his career has taken on his health and family life.

In a statement, Woods shared how he avoided close contact with his family to stay healthy before races and sacrificed personal comforts to excel in cycling. Despite starting the sport with minimal resources and knowledge, Woods proved his mettle and continues to harbor ambitions in endurance sports.

