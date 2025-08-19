Matthew Breetzke Joins Elite ODI Club with Remarkable Debut Feat

Matthew Breetzke, an emerging talent from South Africa, has etched his name in the ODI record books. During South Africa's first ODI match against Australia in Cairns, Breetzke scored 57 off 56 balls, becoming the fourth player ever to achieve three consecutive 50-plus scores in his initial ODI innings.

The young batter's career has started with a bang, accumulating 290 runs in these three matches at a striking average of 96.66 and a strike rate exceeding 100. Among his notable performances is a magnificent 150-run stand against New Zealand, the highest ODI debut score for any South African player.

In the same match against Australia, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton partnered for a 92-run opening stand, sparking a promising start for South Africa. Despite a solid 296/8 total, with notable contributions from Temba Bavuma and Breetzke, Australia's Travis Head and Ben Dwarshuis tightened their defenses. South Africa eyes a series-leading victory after a T20I series defeat.

