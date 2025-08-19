Left Menu

Matthew Breetzke Joins Elite ODI Club with Remarkable Debut Feat

South African cricketer Matthew Breetzke has made history by becoming the fourth player to score 50-plus runs in his first three ODI innings. Achieving 290 runs at an impressive average of 96.66, Breetzke's standout performance included a debut score of 150 against New Zealand, marking a milestone for South African cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:22 IST
Matthew Breetzke. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Matthew Breetzke, an emerging talent from South Africa, has etched his name in the ODI record books. During South Africa's first ODI match against Australia in Cairns, Breetzke scored 57 off 56 balls, becoming the fourth player ever to achieve three consecutive 50-plus scores in his initial ODI innings.

The young batter's career has started with a bang, accumulating 290 runs in these three matches at a striking average of 96.66 and a strike rate exceeding 100. Among his notable performances is a magnificent 150-run stand against New Zealand, the highest ODI debut score for any South African player.

In the same match against Australia, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton partnered for a 92-run opening stand, sparking a promising start for South Africa. Despite a solid 296/8 total, with notable contributions from Temba Bavuma and Breetzke, Australia's Travis Head and Ben Dwarshuis tightened their defenses. South Africa eyes a series-leading victory after a T20I series defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

