Thrilling Kabaddi Showdowns Reshape Yuva Andhra Championship Standings

Day 5 of the Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 saw exciting kabaddi action as Kurnool Knights and Amravati Crushers captured significant victories. The matches, held in Andhra Pradesh, shifted standings in Pools A and B. Key players led the charge, securing crucial wins for their teams in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:23 IST
Players in action during Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 game . Image Credit: ANI
The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, serving as a gateway to the Telugu Kabaddi League, delivered exhilarating clashes on its fifth day at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium. Teams, including Kurnool Knights and Amravati Crushers, demonstrated their prowess, altering the leaderboard dynamics significantly as per an Andhra Kabaddi Association press release.

In a gripping showdown, Kurnool Knights narrowly defeated Bhimavaram Guardians 46-45. V Durga Prasanth spearheaded the attack with 13 points for Kurnool, while the Guardians' Abilash Reddy's valiant effort of 19 raid points kept the contest tight. However, Kurnool's strategic play allowed them to reclaim the top spot in Pool A.

Pool B saw Amravati Crushers maintain their winning streak, overpowering Tirupati Raiders 61-54. Potla Gopi Chand's 16 raid points, supported by Kolamgari Rambabu and Ankalu Jampana, highlighted their comprehensive performance. Despite R Sai Sankar's standout 20-point display, Tirupati couldn't overcome Amravati's all-round game, keeping Amravati unbeaten with 29 points.

