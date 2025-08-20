Left Menu

Fabio Breaks Record with 1,391st Soccer Appearance

Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio surpassed Peter Shilton's record for the most competitive appearances in men's soccer, reaching 1,391 matches in his career. The 44-year-old Brazilian has played for several clubs, currently with Fluminense, achieving multiple titles and receiving a tribute at the Maracana Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:10 IST
Fabio

Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio has etched his name in the annals of football history by surpassing Englishman Peter Shilton's longstanding record for the most competitive appearances in men's soccer. He played his 1,391st match during a decisive 2-0 victory over America de Cali, propelling his career to new heights.

The 44-year-old Brazilian, whose professional trajectory spans an impressive 28 years, has distinguished himself across various clubs, including senior stints at Uniao Bandeirante, Vasco da Gama, Cruzeiro, and his current team Fluminense. His tenure with Fluminense has been marked by victories such as the Recopa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores titles.

In an emotional tribute at Rio's Maracana Stadium, as part of the Copa Sudamericana last 16 tie, Fabio expressed deep gratitude, especially with his family in attendance. Meanwhile, former record holder Shilton recognized the achievement, navigating discrepancies in the exact number of his own contested appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

