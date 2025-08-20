Left Menu

Swiatek and Ruud On Track for US Open Mixed Doubles Glory

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud have advanced to the semi-finals of the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship after a convincing victory over Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe. The pair will face Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper next, as they pursue the title amidst strong competition.

Updated: 20-08-2025 16:32 IST
Tennis players Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek (Photo: US Open website). Image Credit: ANI
Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud are making waves at the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship as they advance to the semi-finals. The duo delivered a dominant performance, defeating Americans Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe 4-1, 4-2, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

The semi-final showdown is set with Swiatek and Ruud facing Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, who reached this stage after overpowering Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev 4-1, 4-1. Draper and Pegula have shown formidable form, previously eliminating Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu.

Notably, tennis star Novak Djokovic, partnering with Olga Danilovic, bowed out in the first round after a defeat to Andreeva and Medvedev. As the competition intensifies, all eyes are on Swiatek and Ruud as potential title contenders.

