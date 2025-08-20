Swiatek and Ruud On Track for US Open Mixed Doubles Glory

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud are making waves at the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship as they advance to the semi-finals. The duo delivered a dominant performance, defeating Americans Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe 4-1, 4-2, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

The semi-final showdown is set with Swiatek and Ruud facing Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, who reached this stage after overpowering Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev 4-1, 4-1. Draper and Pegula have shown formidable form, previously eliminating Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu.

Notably, tennis star Novak Djokovic, partnering with Olga Danilovic, bowed out in the first round after a defeat to Andreeva and Medvedev. As the competition intensifies, all eyes are on Swiatek and Ruud as potential title contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)