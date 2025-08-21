Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Coaching Transition Ahead of U.S. Open

Coco Gauff and coach Matthew Daly have parted ways just before the U.S. Open. She will continue with Jean-Christophe Faurel and has added Gavin MacMillan. Gauff, looking to improve her serve, has struggled lately but had success earlier, winning the China Open, WTA Finals, and French Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 03:11 IST
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff, the two-times Grand Slam champion, has made a significant change to her coaching team just days before the U.S. Open commences. According to ESPN, Gauff has severed ties with coach Matthew Daly.

The world number three will now lean on her longtime coach, Jean-Christophe Faurel, alongside biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan. Seen training at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, Gauff aims to enhance her serve, which many scrutinized after her performance at the Canadian Open.

Under the guidance of Daly and Faurel, Gauff achieved remarkable victories, including the French Open and WTA Finals. Despite recent challenges, she remains a strong contender as she prepares for the upcoming tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

