Oblique Seville Shines in Rain at Athletissima, Defeats Olympic Champion Lyles

Oblique Seville triumphed over Olympic 100-meter champion Noah Lyles at the rain-soaked Athletissima meet, clocking 9.87 seconds. Despite harsh weather, Seville displayed his dominance again. Lyles, trailing from the start, secured second place. Heavy rain impacted several women’s field events, disrupting performances from world record holders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Oblique Seville demonstrated impressive prowess in challenging conditions, defeating Olympic 100-meter champion Noah Lyles at the damp Athletissima meet.

Clocking an impressive 9.87 seconds amidst continuous rain, Seville narrowly missed his personal best by just 0.01 seconds.

Noah Lyles, hampered by a slow start, trailed to finish second in 10.02 seconds, marking his third consecutive loss in the Diamond League.

Other events were hampered by heavy rain, affecting Olympic champions like high jump world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh and javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

