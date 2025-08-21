Iga Swiatek's Redemption: A Grand Slam Journey to Remember

At the U.S. Open, Iga Swiatek sets her sights on her seventh Grand Slam title, hoping to reclaim the world number one spot. After an eventful 2025, Swiatek calls this year a 'remarkable year of redemption,' considering her triumphs following what she deemed the 'worst experience' of her life.

The 24-year-old Polish tennis ace faced a tumultuous season that began with a doping ban. Swiatek's unexpected rollercoaster started under this cloud but turned around with a stellar performance at Wimbledon, marking a turning point in her campaign.

Swiatek made a formidable comeback by dominating at Wimbledon, defeating Amanda Anisimova decisively without losing a single game, marking a historic 'double bagel' win. Continuing her winning streak, she claimed the Cincinnati Open, reinforcing her status as one of the sport's elite players.

(With inputs from agencies.)