Rising Stars and Seasoned Contenders: A Glance at U.S. Open Women's Singles

The U.S. Open Women's Singles features seasoned players like Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Elena Rybakina, and the rising star Victoria Mboko, each with distinct strengths and challenges. As the tournament unfolds, these competitors aim to make their mark at the prestigious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open is set to feature an exciting lineup in the women's singles category with both seasoned and rising players vying for the title. Among them is Jessica Pegula from the United States, who, despite recent struggles, hopes to perform well on her home ground.

Mirra Andreeva of Russia, the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 title, brings her high-energy game to New York. However, fitness concerns loom after an ankle injury prevented her from participating in Cincinnati.

Madison Keys, the Australian Open champion, will look to reclaim her form, while Elena Rybakina's powerful baseline play poses a significant threat. Meanwhile, teenager Victoria Mboko enters the spotlight after her sensational victory in Montreal, capturing the tennis world's attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

