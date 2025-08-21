Rising Stars and Seasoned Contenders: A Glance at U.S. Open Women's Singles

The U.S. Open is set to feature an exciting lineup in the women's singles category with both seasoned and rising players vying for the title. Among them is Jessica Pegula from the United States, who, despite recent struggles, hopes to perform well on her home ground.

Mirra Andreeva of Russia, the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 title, brings her high-energy game to New York. However, fitness concerns loom after an ankle injury prevented her from participating in Cincinnati.

Madison Keys, the Australian Open champion, will look to reclaim her form, while Elena Rybakina's powerful baseline play poses a significant threat. Meanwhile, teenager Victoria Mboko enters the spotlight after her sensational victory in Montreal, capturing the tennis world's attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)