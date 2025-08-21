Dravid Reflects on Historic T20 World Cup Triumph with Rohit

In a revealing interview, former India head coach Rahul Dravid offered insights into his partnership with former T20I and Test captain Rohit Sharma. Their collaboration culminated in India's historic ICC T20 World Cup victory in 2024, ending a 17-year title drought with a memorable triumph over South Africa in Barbados.

Dravid, known for his composed demeanor, became emotional as he reminisced about the journey. Rohit Sharma, moved by the victory, was seen concealing tears on the ground while Dravid jubilantly lifted the trophy. The victory erased the disappointment of the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia, uniting the nation in celebration.

Reflecting on their working relationship, Dravid emphasized Rohit's dedication and clarity in team management. Speaking to former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Dravid acknowledged Rohit's past captaincy success and his clear vision for team dynamics. Dravid's tenure concluded after the T20 World Cup victory, paving the way for Gautam Gambhir's succession and Suryakumar Yadav's rise as captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)