Left Menu

UP Yoddhas Unveil Fresh Look and Leadership for Pro Kabaddi Season 12

UP Yoddhas introduced their new jersey for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 in Lucknow, highlighting a philosophy of nurturing talent and pursuing team excellence. With a balanced squad of seasoned players and fresh talent, the team is hopeful for a successful season under new captain Sumit Sangwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:01 IST
UP Yoddhas Unveil Fresh Look and Leadership for Pro Kabaddi Season 12
Captain Sumit (R) and head coach Jasveer Singh (R) (Photo: UP Yoddhas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UP Yoddhas have revealed their new jersey for the impending Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 during a ceremony in Lucknow. Reaffirming their commitment to fostering young talent, the Yoddhas also emphasized their dedication to building a team grounded in sustainable excellence. Sumit Sangwan has been appointed captain, while Ashu Singh will take the role of vice-captain, both players having a long-standing association with the franchise.

Head coach Jasveer Singh, as per the team's press release, stated, "Our squad strikes a fine balance between tested experience and promising new talent. We're concentrating on instilling confidence in our younger players, coupled with the stability provided by senior squad members. With solid preparations underway, we're optimistic about delivering a strong performance this season." Reflecting his thoughts, captain Sumit Sangwan expressed his commitment to repaying the team's trust with determined performances on the field, benefiting from a robust team spirit and fan support.

Satyam Trivedi, CEO of GMR Sports, reiterated the franchise's philosophy of consistency and positive energy. The team retains 13 players from last season while introducing key new signings. Promoting six players from the developmental side, Yuva Yoddhas, reflects their long-term ambition. The Yoddhas will kick off their campaign against the Telugu Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025