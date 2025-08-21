UP Yoddhas Unveil Fresh Look and Leadership for Pro Kabaddi Season 12

The UP Yoddhas have revealed their new jersey for the impending Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 during a ceremony in Lucknow. Reaffirming their commitment to fostering young talent, the Yoddhas also emphasized their dedication to building a team grounded in sustainable excellence. Sumit Sangwan has been appointed captain, while Ashu Singh will take the role of vice-captain, both players having a long-standing association with the franchise.

Head coach Jasveer Singh, as per the team's press release, stated, "Our squad strikes a fine balance between tested experience and promising new talent. We're concentrating on instilling confidence in our younger players, coupled with the stability provided by senior squad members. With solid preparations underway, we're optimistic about delivering a strong performance this season." Reflecting his thoughts, captain Sumit Sangwan expressed his commitment to repaying the team's trust with determined performances on the field, benefiting from a robust team spirit and fan support.

Satyam Trivedi, CEO of GMR Sports, reiterated the franchise's philosophy of consistency and positive energy. The team retains 13 players from last season while introducing key new signings. Promoting six players from the developmental side, Yuva Yoddhas, reflects their long-term ambition. The Yoddhas will kick off their campaign against the Telugu Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.

