India's Sports Strategy Balances Patriotism and Athletic Promotion

In a recent address, Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse emphasized the government's stance on balancing national pride with athletic promotion, remarking that international relations, particularly with Pakistan, play a crucial role in sports diplomacy.

Highlighting the decision to restrict India-Pakistan bilateral sporting events, Khadse articulated that national sentiment takes precedence, outlining the government's commitment to avoiding actions that might offend public feelings, while continuing support for multilateral sports competitions.

Speaking at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival in Dal Lake, Khadse also expressed aspirations for Jammu and Kashmir to become the water sports hub of India, leveraging existing tourism popularity to boost sports tourism and enhance youth participation.

