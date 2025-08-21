Kajal and India's Wrestling Triumphs at U20 World Championships
Kajal advanced to the women's 72kg final at the U20 World Wrestling Championships with impressive victories. Despite setbacks for Reena and Priya, who earned silver medals, Indian wrestlers remain in medal contention. Shruti Saarika and others continue pursuing bronze medals in varying weight categories.
Young Indian wrestler Kajal showcased remarkable talent at the U20 World Wrestling Championships, advancing into the women's 72kg final with a series of high-scoring victories.
Reena and Priya, competing in the 55kg and 76kg categories, respectively, earned silver medals but couldn't secure gold in their final bouts.
Other Indian wrestlers like Shruti Saarika, competing for bronze, are keeping India's medal hopes alive in this prestigious tournament.
