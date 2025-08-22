AFL's Uphill Battle: Homophobia in Professional Football

In the Australian Football League (AFL), professional athletes are required to undergo anti-discrimination education annually, supported by stringent sanctions for violators. Yet, these measures have been insufficient to curb the rising number of homophobic slurs in Australian Rules football.

Adelaide Crows forward Izak Rankine recently became the sixth player since April 2024 to be suspended for such misconduct, receiving a four-week ban for using a homophobic slur during a match. His absence could impact the Crows' chance at ending their 27-year championship drought by securing a Grand Final spot.

The incidents spotlight the AFL's struggle to promote inclusivity in a historically heteronormative sport, where no male player has publicly come out as gay at the top levels. Critics argue that a pervasive homophobic culture discourages players from coming forward, as reinforced by research from Monash University's Erik Denison.

(With inputs from agencies.)