AFL's Uphill Battle: Homophobia in Professional Football

The Australian Football League is grappling with rising incidents of homophobic slurs among players, despite mandatory anti-discrimination education. The recent suspension of player Izak Rankine has sparked debate over penalties' effectiveness and highlighted the lack of openly gay players in men's professional football.

In the Australian Football League (AFL), professional athletes are required to undergo anti-discrimination education annually, supported by stringent sanctions for violators. Yet, these measures have been insufficient to curb the rising number of homophobic slurs in Australian Rules football.

Adelaide Crows forward Izak Rankine recently became the sixth player since April 2024 to be suspended for such misconduct, receiving a four-week ban for using a homophobic slur during a match. His absence could impact the Crows' chance at ending their 27-year championship drought by securing a Grand Final spot.

The incidents spotlight the AFL's struggle to promote inclusivity in a historically heteronormative sport, where no male player has publicly come out as gay at the top levels. Critics argue that a pervasive homophobic culture discourages players from coming forward, as reinforced by research from Monash University's Erik Denison.

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

