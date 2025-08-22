BCCI Opens Doors for New Selection Panels

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially invited applications to fill vacant positions on its selection committees for Senior Men, Women, and Junior Men teams. The BCCI announcement stipulates a detailed set of eligibility requirements for prospective candidates.

For the Senior Men's Selection Committee, members are tasked with selecting the national team across formats. Eligible candidates must have played either a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches, or alternatively, 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. Additionally, candidates should have retired at least five years ago and not served on any BCCI Cricket Committee cumulatively for five years.

The Women's Selection Committee members will select the national women's team across various formats and age groups, scrutinize coaching staff, prepare assessment reports, and build bench strength. Ensuring candidates have played for the Indian Women's National Team and have had a cooling-off period similar to the men's criteria is mandatory. Lastly, the Junior Men's selector will focus on under-22 teams with similar eligibility prerequisites.

