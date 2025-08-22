Eileen Gu's Training Setback: Olympic Champion Faces New Injury

American-Born Chinese skier Eileen Gu, celebrated for her Olympic freestyle victories, recently faced a training mishap in New Zealand. The 21-year-old encountered an injury under unexpected circumstances, drawing widespread attention given her illustrious career.

Gu was practicing at Cardrona Skifield on August 15 when the incident unfolded, prompting immediate medical intervention in Christchurch. The nature of the injury remains unclear, though Gu's social media foretold of an accident involving a fan's interruption.

Despite these setbacks, Gu remains hopeful of returning to competition soon, aiming to represent China at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Her resilience continues to inspire both fans and aspiring athletes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)