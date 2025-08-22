Left Menu

Eileen Gu's Training Setback: Olympic Champion Faces New Injury

Olympic freestyle gold medallist Eileen Gu faced another setback when she was injured during training in New Zealand. The incident, reported to have occurred due to an overenthusiastic fan, required medical attention in Christchurch. Gu, who aims to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics for China, expressed hope for a swift recovery.

American-Born Chinese skier Eileen Gu, celebrated for her Olympic freestyle victories, recently faced a training mishap in New Zealand. The 21-year-old encountered an injury under unexpected circumstances, drawing widespread attention given her illustrious career.

Gu was practicing at Cardrona Skifield on August 15 when the incident unfolded, prompting immediate medical intervention in Christchurch. The nature of the injury remains unclear, though Gu's social media foretold of an accident involving a fan's interruption.

Despite these setbacks, Gu remains hopeful of returning to competition soon, aiming to represent China at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Her resilience continues to inspire both fans and aspiring athletes worldwide.

