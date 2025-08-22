Lungi Ngidi Shines as South Africa Clinches Fifth Consecutive ODI Series Win Against Australia

In a thrilling display of pace bowling, South African bowler Lungi Ngidi claimed a five-wicket haul, propelling South Africa to an 84-run victory over Australia in the second ODI match. Ngidi's exceptional figures of 5/42 bundled out the Aussies for 193 while they chased a target of 278 runs.

Joining the ranks of celebrated bowlers like Trent Boult and Shane Bond, Ngidi's performance was key to securing South Africa's fifth consecutive ODI series win against Australia. The pacer has now taken 26 wickets against the formidable cricketing nation in 11 ODIs, boasting an impressive average of 16.96.

South Africa's innings featured a crucial recovery led by Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs after losing early wickets. Breetzke's 88 and Stubbs' 74 anchored the innings to a competitive total of 277. Despite resistance from Australia's Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis, Ngidi's performance ensured a memorable win for the Proteas.

(With inputs from agencies.)