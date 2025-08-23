England Dazzles with Record-Breaking Rugby World Cup Opener

England's women's rugby team delivered a stunning performance in their World Cup opener, crushing the United States 69-7. Playing at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, the team scored a remarkable 11 tries in front of a record crowd, affirming their top-ranked status.

Despite their already dominating play, coach John Mitchell challenged the team to push harder, leading to an intensified second half. England's forwards laid a robust foundation with powerful play, while the backs showcased their speed and skill, leaving the U.S. defense overwhelmed.

With this commanding victory, England set a high standard for the tournament. Coach Mitchell and players like Ellie Kildunne, who notably scored two tries, emphasized that the journey has only begun, promising more standout performances as they progress through the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)