Argentina's World Champions Head to Kerala for FIFA Friendly

In a move that has thrilled local football enthusiasts, reigning world champions Argentina have announced their plans to play a FIFA friendly match in Kerala this November. The much-anticipated event will take place between the 10th and 18th, potentially in Kochi, as clarified by the Argentine Football Association.

The announcement follows initial uncertainties due to contractual issues between Argentina's football body and Kerala government officials. However, efforts increased after Kerala's Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman's diplomatic intervention last September.

Argentina's visit is significant, marking their return to India since their last match in Kolkata in 2011. The team, greatly adored in Kerala, received acknowledgments from the Argentine football body after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)