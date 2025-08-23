Left Menu

Pratika Rawal: Consistency Over X-Factor in India's ODI World Cup Squad

Former cricketer Reema Malhotra supports Pratika Rawal's selection over Shafali Verma for India’s women’s ODI World Cup squad, emphasizing the importance of consistency. Rawal's strong performance compares to Verma’s lackluster recent showings. Malhotra notes India's blend of youth and experience, hoping for a World Cup win with a solid bowling attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:40 IST
In a decisive move, former Indian all-rounder Reema Malhotra backs the inclusion of Pratika Rawal over Shafali Verma for the women's ODI World Cup squad, underscoring the weight of consistency in player selection.

Rawal's stellar average of 54 from 14 ODIs puts her ahead of Verma, despite the latter's reputation as an 'X-factor' in the team. This choice reflects a focus on proven performance over potential flair, as noted by Malhotra in an interview with PTI-Bhasha.

With the World Cup approaching, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Malhotra is optimistic about India's chances, highlighting the squad's balanced mix of experienced and young players. The team's improved bowling attack and batting depth bolster hopes of securing victory.

