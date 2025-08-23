Strong Starts and Surprises: Hills Open Golf Round Up

The opening day of the Hills Open saw Avani Prashanth and Sneha Singh standing out among the Indian contingent, each carding a one-over 72 despite challenging conditions.

New Zealand's Momoka Kobori led by delivering a superb four-under-par 67, securing a narrow lead over seven competitors tied for second.

The participating golfers are competing in a 54-hole, stroke-play event on the demanding 6,064-yard Hills Club course, with stakes raised by a 300,000 Euro purse.

