Strong Starts and Surprises: Hills Open Golf Round Up
Avani Prashanth and Sneha Singh performed well on the first day of the Hills Open, both scoring one-over 72. New Zealand's Momoka Kobori led with a four-under-par 67. Other Indian players lagged, while seven others, including players from Sweden, shared the second spot in challenging conditions.
The opening day of the Hills Open saw Avani Prashanth and Sneha Singh standing out among the Indian contingent, each carding a one-over 72 despite challenging conditions.
New Zealand's Momoka Kobori led by delivering a superb four-under-par 67, securing a narrow lead over seven competitors tied for second.
The participating golfers are competing in a 54-hole, stroke-play event on the demanding 6,064-yard Hills Club course, with stakes raised by a 300,000 Euro purse.
