Left Menu

Strong Starts and Surprises: Hills Open Golf Round Up

Avani Prashanth and Sneha Singh performed well on the first day of the Hills Open, both scoring one-over 72. New Zealand's Momoka Kobori led with a four-under-par 67. Other Indian players lagged, while seven others, including players from Sweden, shared the second spot in challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gothenburg | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:58 IST
Strong Starts and Surprises: Hills Open Golf Round Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The opening day of the Hills Open saw Avani Prashanth and Sneha Singh standing out among the Indian contingent, each carding a one-over 72 despite challenging conditions.

New Zealand's Momoka Kobori led by delivering a superb four-under-par 67, securing a narrow lead over seven competitors tied for second.

The participating golfers are competing in a 54-hole, stroke-play event on the demanding 6,064-yard Hills Club course, with stakes raised by a 300,000 Euro purse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

 India
2
Legislative Showdown: Controversial Bills Spark Parliamentary Uproar

Legislative Showdown: Controversial Bills Spark Parliamentary Uproar

 India
3
US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters

US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters

 Taiwan
4
Adani Group Ushers a New Era in Kerala with Massive Logistics Park

Adani Group Ushers a New Era in Kerala with Massive Logistics Park

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025