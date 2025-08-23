India Triumphs at Asian Shooting Championship 2025

Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta claimed a gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Saturday. The Indian duo triumphed over China's Peng Xinlu and Lu Dingke with a score of 17-11 in the final match.

Prior to the final, Valarivan and Babuta topped the qualifiers with a score of 634.0, leading their countrymen, Mehuli Ghosh and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who finished second in qualifiers but could not advance to the medal match due to event rules limiting one team per nation.

In addition to the gold, Japan and South Korea secured bronze medals. India's overall performance at the championships include four golds, one silver, and six bronzes, only second to China. Elavenil Valarivan also secured her second gold, while Manu Bhaker earned bronzes in the 10m air pistol events.

(With inputs from agencies.)