India Triumphs at Asian Shooting Championship 2025

Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta secured gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025. They defeated China's Peng Xinlu and Lu Dingke 17-11. India has amassed 11 medals thus far, trailing only China in the senior competition medal tally.

Updated: 23-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:36 IST
India Triumphs at Asian Shooting Championship 2025
Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta claimed a gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Saturday. The Indian duo triumphed over China's Peng Xinlu and Lu Dingke with a score of 17-11 in the final match.

Prior to the final, Valarivan and Babuta topped the qualifiers with a score of 634.0, leading their countrymen, Mehuli Ghosh and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who finished second in qualifiers but could not advance to the medal match due to event rules limiting one team per nation.

In addition to the gold, Japan and South Korea secured bronze medals. India's overall performance at the championships include four golds, one silver, and six bronzes, only second to China. Elavenil Valarivan also secured her second gold, while Manu Bhaker earned bronzes in the 10m air pistol events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

