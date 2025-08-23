Haryana Triumphs in a Nail-Biting Junior Men's National Championship

In a thrilling display of athletic prowess, Haryana secured the junior men's national hockey championship on Saturday with a decisive 3-2 victory against Odisha. The final quarter saw Haryana overturn a seemingly insurmountable 2-0 deficit to clinch the title.

Odisha initially took control of the match with two quick penalty corner goals in the second quarter, courtesy of Deepak Pradhan and Pratap Toppo. However, Haryana's determination shone through in the last quarter, as Chirag's penalty corner goal set the stage for teammate Nitin to equalize and score the winning goal.

Meanwhile, Punjab claimed the bronze medal with a 4-3 shoot-out victory over Uttar Pradesh. Despite a strong start from Uttar Pradesh, punctuated by Satyam Pandey's early goal, Punjab fought back with standout performances from Lovenoor and Japnit Singh, ultimately prevailing in the tense shootout.

