Ducati's Marc Marquez Dominates at Hungarian Grand Prix

Marc Marquez secured his 13th sprint victory of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix, extending his lead in the championship. Despite collisions in an action-packed opening lap, Marquez maintained control throughout the race. Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli joined him on the podium.

Marc Marquez of Ducati showcased his racing prowess by leading from start to finish at the Balaton Park Circuit, securing his 13th sprint win in 14 rounds of the season during the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday. Marquez's commanding victory extends his championship lead to a notable 152 points.

Joining Marquez on the podium were VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, with Luca Marini narrowly missing out on a top-three finish in fourth place, offering Honda a rare moment of success.

The race was marked by numerous incidents, including a chaotic opening lap that saw three riders crash, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo involved in a significant collision at turn one. Meanwhile, Alex Marquez, a contender for the championship, finished in eighth place, and Francesco Bagnaia, another top competitor, secured an unexpected 13th position.

