Alex Noren Triumphs at Betfred British Masters

Veer Ahlawat ended tied 54th at the Betfred British Masters, while Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut. Alex Noren won, securing his 11th DP World Tour title. Rasmus Højgaard qualified for the European Ryder Cup Team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suttoncoldfield | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:55 IST
Veer Ahlawat

Veer Ahlawat concluded the Betfred British Masters in a disappointing tied 54th position with a final round of 2-over 74. Meanwhile, fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut altogether.

Alex Noren marked his return to the winner's circle with a narrow victory, capturing his 11th DP World Tour title by winning the Betfred British Masters. Noren, who last won this event in 2016, displayed skill and determination, triumphing by a single shot against Nicolai Højgaard and Kazuma Kobori.

Nicolai Højgaard and Kazuma Kobori tied for second, while notable finishes were also recorded by Rasmus Højgaard and others, contributing to the European Ryder Cup Team selections. The tournaments' captivating end keeps the sporting world eager for more thrilling golf moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

