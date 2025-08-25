Thrills and Thrashes: Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 Super 4 Stuns Fans

At the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium, the Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 advanced into its Super 4 stage on Sunday. The event, a precursor to the prestigious Telugu Kabaddi League, saw teams intensely competing, with each managing to secure a win and facing a single defeat across their fixtures.

The opening match featured Kurnool Knights who narrowly defeated Vizianagaram Ninjas 43-39. Kurnool, trailing for most of the game, orchestrated a thrilling comeback, spearheaded by Pelleti Brahmareddy's 12 points. However, Chekka Nagababu's remarkable 23 points for the Ninjas wasn't enough to change the outcome.

Amravati Crushers showcased their prowess in the second encounter by thrashing Vizag Commandos 54-32, as Potla Gopi Chand scored 17 points and Venkata Kareti delivered a solid defensive performance. Nevertheless, Nolli Theja's efforts, which included a Super 10, were insufficient for the Commandos. A nail-biting clash ensued as Vizianagaram Ninjas clinched a one-point victory over the Crushers in a gripping thriller.

Later, Vizag Commandos responded to their earlier setback by defeating Kurnool Knights 40-33, with Nolli Theja contributing a stellar 16-point performance. Despite Brahmareddy's top-scoring efforts for the Knights, the team couldn't overcome the Commandos. By day's end, the league table saw Amravati Crushers leading with 7 points.

