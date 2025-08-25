Left Menu

Mirabai Chanu Shines with Record-Breaking Commonwealth Championship Gold

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu broke records to win gold at the Commonwealth Championships, lifting a total of 193kg. Despite a year-long hiatus due to injury, she exhibited resilience, overcoming initial setbacks. This win boosts her confidence for the upcoming World Championships. The event also saw other Indian successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:31 IST
Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu delivered an extraordinary performance, triumphing with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships on Monday. Chanu, who previously clinched silver at the Tokyo Olympics, set new records with a total lift of 193kg to dominate the women's 48kg category.

Her remarkable effort eclipsed the previous total record by a staggering 14kg. This competition marked Chanu's much-anticipated return to international weightlifting after a year-long injury-induced break. Despite a few faltering attempts, the 31-year-old excelled, achieving three successful lifts out of six.

Expressing her delight, Chanu stated, "This victory is a huge confidence boost for me as I prepare for the World Championships in October." Her record-breaking feat not only cements her status as a world-class athlete but also inspires hope for her continued success on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

