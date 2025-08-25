Mirabai Chanu Shines with Record-Breaking Commonwealth Championship Gold

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu delivered an extraordinary performance, triumphing with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships on Monday. Chanu, who previously clinched silver at the Tokyo Olympics, set new records with a total lift of 193kg to dominate the women's 48kg category.

Her remarkable effort eclipsed the previous total record by a staggering 14kg. This competition marked Chanu's much-anticipated return to international weightlifting after a year-long injury-induced break. Despite a few faltering attempts, the 31-year-old excelled, achieving three successful lifts out of six.

Expressing her delight, Chanu stated, "This victory is a huge confidence boost for me as I prepare for the World Championships in October." Her record-breaking feat not only cements her status as a world-class athlete but also inspires hope for her continued success on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)